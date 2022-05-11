Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

ITCI stock traded up $10.24 on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,632. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 316,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 59,385 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.