Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

