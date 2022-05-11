Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Down 2.4%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 1,886,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,457,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,306,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,797,000 after acquiring an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,069,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 537,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,126 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 337.5% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 528,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 407,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

