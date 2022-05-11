Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 697,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $47,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,616,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. 1,337,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $76.47.

