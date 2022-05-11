Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1,826.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,629 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Invesco by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Invesco stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

