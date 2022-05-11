Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:VPV opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

