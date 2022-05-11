Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.48

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 10815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 103,708 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 87,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the period.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

