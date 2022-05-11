Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:VGM opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

