Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 13,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 2.05. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ICMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Investcorp Credit Management BDC news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $15,003,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,253,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,053.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.