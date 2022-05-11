Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF):

5/2/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.50.

4/28/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

4/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00.

4/21/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

4/20/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$50.00.

4/19/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00.

4/8/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$48.00.

3/29/2022 – First Quantum Minerals is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$43.00.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $37.76.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.