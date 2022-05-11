Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $68.00.

5/4/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

5/4/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $70.00.

5/4/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $58.00.

4/11/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

3/31/2022 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,097. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.62 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

