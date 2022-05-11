Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for US Foods (USFD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for US Foods (NYSE: USFD):

5/2/2022 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $41.00 to $43.00.

4/22/2022 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

4/14/2022 – US Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – US Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

USFD opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in US Foods by 2,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,801,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in US Foods by 14.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

