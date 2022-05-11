Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero (DLVHF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS: DLVHF):

5/10/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($58.95) to €51.00 ($53.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €90.00 ($94.74) to €80.00 ($84.21). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($84.21) to €50.00 ($52.63). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €53.20 ($56.00) to €56.00 ($58.95). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Delivery Hero was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Delivery Hero stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. 272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

