Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,151 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter.

INVH traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 49,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,313. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

