IRIDEX (IRIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. IRIDEX has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRIX opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

