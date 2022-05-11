iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Decreased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $110,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972,422. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.