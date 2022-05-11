iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.10

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.10 and last traded at $99.42, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,995,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,808,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

