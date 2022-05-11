iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.09. 2,976,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.72.

