iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.01

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.01 and last traded at $84.01, with a volume of 1008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.88.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.