iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 1.0% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 982.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 356,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 323,865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,083,156 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.