iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.22

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 5328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,991,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

