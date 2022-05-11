iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,981,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,374,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.18. 3,475,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,167. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $123.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

