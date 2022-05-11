iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

