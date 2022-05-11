iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 385,983 shares.The stock last traded at $133.84 and had previously closed at $137.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.92.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.