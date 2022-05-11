iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of iShares Silver Trust worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 39,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 434,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 1,413,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,539,836. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

