iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $155,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.14. 2,589,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,316. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.