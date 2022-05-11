iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.16. The company had a trading volume of 252,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

