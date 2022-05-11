iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.95

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.95 and last traded at $110.95, with a volume of 1700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.41.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
