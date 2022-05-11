iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.95

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.95 and last traded at $110.95, with a volume of 1700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.41.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

