iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.35

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.35 and last traded at $94.53, with a volume of 1125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 4,006,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after buying an additional 254,639 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

