iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,126,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 242,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,540. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

