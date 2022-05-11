iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Holdings Reduced by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 78,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares during the period.

Shares of IYZ opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

