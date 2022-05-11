Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 million. Isoray reported sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year sales of $12.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $13.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.52 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $19.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Isoray.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 52.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Isoray stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.