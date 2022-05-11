Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ISUZY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.26. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.76.
