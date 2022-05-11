iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.99

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 19178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.94.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $2,749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,817,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,440,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $125,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 886,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,373. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

