IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,893,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IXAQU remained flat at $$9.94 on Wednesday. IX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.
IX Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
