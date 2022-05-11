Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in April

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JPOTF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 6,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806. Jackpot Digital has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

About Jackpot Digital (Get Rating)

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, leases, and provides electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.