James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

JRVR stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.40.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in James River Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in James River Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in James River Group by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in James River Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Barclays raised their price target on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

