Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.39

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 28111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz acquired 750,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

