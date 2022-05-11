Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $260,198.18 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,670.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.37. 375,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,501. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average is $142.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.