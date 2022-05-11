Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANZBY. Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $18.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

