Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

DTIL stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $113.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,066 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

