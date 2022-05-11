Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kura Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kura Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

KURA stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $826.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.