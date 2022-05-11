Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €12.65 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €12.65 ($13.32) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.57 ($14.29).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €7.04 ($7.41) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.87. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($28.43).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.