JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

FROG opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. JFrog has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $50.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after buying an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 2,454,199 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,826,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in JFrog by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

