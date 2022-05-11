JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.5-278.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.22 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224 over the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 612.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 626,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,681,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.