JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 28,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,927. JFrog has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224 in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.