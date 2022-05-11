Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,068 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,033 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.83. 126,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,430. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

