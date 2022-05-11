Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,310 ($28.48).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,550 ($31.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,600 ($32.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,824 ($22.49) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($404.78).

JMAT stock traded up GBX 33.17 ($0.41) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,342.17 ($28.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,938.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,036.52. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($40.32). The stock has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

