Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 1980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 69.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 9.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.