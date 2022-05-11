Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

JLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.74. 550,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,650. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.33. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.